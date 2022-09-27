JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. 17,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,316. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.