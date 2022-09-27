JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Down 98.3% in September

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 397,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get JNS alerts:

JNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.