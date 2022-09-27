Joseph Demase Purchases 333,333 Shares of Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Stock

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($34,965.00).

Joseph Demase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Joseph Demase bought 388,611 shares of Webcentral stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$69,949.98 ($48,916.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.66.

Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

