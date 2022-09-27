JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target to €13.00

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.75 ($14.03) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wereldhave from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

WRDEF remained flat at $12.70 during trading on Tuesday. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

