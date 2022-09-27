JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.00

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.49), with a volume of 808058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.49).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £365.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.71.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.