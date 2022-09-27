Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 4.1%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.15 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67.15 ($0.81). Approximately 2,610,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,240,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.05 ($0.85).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.40).

Just Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £697.39 million and a PE ratio of -19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.21.

Just Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Just Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.29%.

In other news, insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

