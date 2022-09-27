Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.57

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 2983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

