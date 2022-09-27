Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,674 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. 16,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

