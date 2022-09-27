Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €689.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of KER stock traded down €4.15 ($4.23) on Tuesday, reaching €473.05 ($482.70). 181,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €529.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €520.47. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

