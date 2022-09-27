Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

