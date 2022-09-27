Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

