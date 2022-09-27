Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

