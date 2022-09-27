Kidder Stephen W Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 133,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,775. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.