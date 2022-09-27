Kidder Stephen W Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 148,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $130.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
