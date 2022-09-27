King DAG Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,743.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $8,743.00 and approximately $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG’s launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

