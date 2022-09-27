KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $783,509,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,447. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

