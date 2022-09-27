Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.