Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires 1,833 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lake Point Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

