Lake Point Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 483,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,614,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

