Lake Point Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.60. 27,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

