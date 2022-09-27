Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPOK opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Spok has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,401.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,509.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,401.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 398.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 536,106 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $996,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 491.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.