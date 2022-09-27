Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $17.24. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 20,460 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,421,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.