Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 27,066.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of LAAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.97.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAAA. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.