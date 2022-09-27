Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 27,066.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of LAAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.97.
Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile
Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.
