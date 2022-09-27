Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.14. Laureate Education shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 3,793 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 512,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after buying an additional 511,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

