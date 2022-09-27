LCX Achieves Market Cap of $44.11 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, LCX has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $44.11 million and $616,070.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX’s launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

