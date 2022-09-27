LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 5,279.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $3,908,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $2,931,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

LDHA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.40.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

