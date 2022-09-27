Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 1,743 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,468. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.