Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,904. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $170.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

