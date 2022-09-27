Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,465,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 144,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

