Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. 315,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

