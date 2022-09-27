Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. 321,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.