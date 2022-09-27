Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $9,415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $5,589,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KIE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,012. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

