Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $112.13 Average PT from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.