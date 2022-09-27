Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.77.

Lennar Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

