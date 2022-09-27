Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.14. 38,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,002,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $85,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

