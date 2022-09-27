Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.14. 38,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,002,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
Li-Cycle Trading Up 6.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $85,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
