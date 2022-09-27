Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 5.2 %

LBRDK stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $179.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.