Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00276457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017430 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

