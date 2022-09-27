Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.51 or 0.99821394 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005992 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,883,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.