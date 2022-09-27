Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $540.15 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.89 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $54.64 or 0.00275466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017262 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,257,808 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

