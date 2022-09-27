LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.29. LivePerson has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

