Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 120,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,893,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 4,930,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

