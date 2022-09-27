Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.24. 21,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

