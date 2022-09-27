L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.75

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 261643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.00.

L’Oréal Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

