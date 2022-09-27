LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LPKFF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

