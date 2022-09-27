Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Haywood Securities

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:LUM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,336. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$90.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumina Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

