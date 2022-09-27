Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.47 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $10.47 million and $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lyra Coin Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

