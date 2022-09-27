Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

