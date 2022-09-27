Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE MSGE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,044. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.