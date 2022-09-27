Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 880,733 shares.The stock last traded at $51.03 and had previously closed at $50.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magna International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.