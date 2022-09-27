MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $9.55 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

